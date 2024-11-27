Rich tributes paid to Dr Ambedkar on National Constitution Day

Anantapur/Puttaparthi: District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar has garlanded the portrait of Babasaheb B R Ambedkar on the occasion of the Constitution Day on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar said that the Constitution of India is sacred and that every person born in the country is a privileged citizen.

He observed that he had visited 24 States and every district in AP and had even toured five countries but India is incomparable as every country has several restrictions. Freedom of speech, movement and right to property is restricted in other countries, he pointed out.

In some places, religious freedom is curtailed but only in India, one enjoys unbridled freedom to enjoy all privileges and basic rights.

“We owe everything to our Constitution and to Dr Ambedkar who had authored it. He stated that it was a God-given opportunity for him to serve as the Collector of the district. The Constitution made no discrimination on the basis of caste, region and religion,” Vinod Kumar said. DRO Malola also spoke.

At Puttaparthi, Sri Sathya Sai District Collector T S Chetan stated that on November 26, 1949, Indian Constitution Council approved the Constitution authored by Dr B R Ambedkar. That was the reason why the day is celebrated as the Constitution day.

The pillars of the Constitution are equality, freedom, tolerance and secularism. Secularism does mean that the State is above religion but it also specified that the State will not have a religion of its own.

The Collector opined that the people have a responsibility to create awareness on the basic character of our Constitution and the pillars on which it stands.

Violence, intolerance of other faiths and gender based atrocities have no place in our country, he maintained.