Rich tributes paid to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Vijayawada: BJP leaders paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee here on Saturday on the occasion of his birth anniversary.



They recalled the services rendered by him for the development of the nation. The party's national leader Sunil Deodhar, State president Somu Veerraju and others took part in the function at the BJP office.

Addressing the party workers, Deodhar has alleged that the YSRCP was encouraging religion politics in the State. He said the BJP would check the religious conversions if the party is voted to power. He said the BJP opposes the dynasty rule as it is detrimental to the interests of the nation.

He demanded that all churches in the State should be registered. He alleged that the assets of Hindu temples were being grabbed by the State government and the funds obtained were being diverted for other purposes.

BJP state president Somu Veeraju has alleged that rampant corruption prevailed in the State and bribes were being collected even for formation of roads.

He said the previous TDP government duped the people of Andhra Pradesh with graphics and the present YSRCP government was cheating the people with false promises and assurances.

He demanded that the State government make public the development activities in progress in the State. Later, the party leaders inspected the arrangements being made at the Siddhartha grounds for the party's public meeting to be held on December 28.