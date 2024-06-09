RINL caters to potable water needs of rehab colonies

Visakhapatnam : As part of its corporate environment responsibility, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) presented a 6,000-litre capacity water tanker to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Aimed at supplying potable water to rehabilitation colonies such as Gajuwaka and Aganampudi, the tanker was handed over to the corporation at GVMC water pump house in Aganampudi on Saturday. At a function held at GVMC Water pump house, Aganampudi, on Saturday. The key of the water tanker was handed over by Pravin Kumar, CGM (Services) RINL B. Sanyasi Naidu, zonal commissioner.

As a number of villages have been deprived of safe drinking water, RINL reached out to the communities through its initiative. About 1 lakh residents in 16 panchayats would benefit from the move.

Speaking on the occasion, Pravin Kumar said that despite the severe financial crisis, RINL has always been in the forefront to help the needy and underprivileged through its corporate social responsibility and corporate environment responsibility initiatives.

