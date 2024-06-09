  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

RINL caters to potable water needs of rehab colonies

RINL caters to potable water needs of rehab colonies
x

RINL personnel handing over keys of the water tanker to the GVMC official in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Highlights

  • Gives away a water tanker to GVMC to supply water to residents of rehab-colonies
  • The 6,000-litre capacity tanker will cater to the potable water needs of Gajuwaka, Aganapudi and other places

Visakhapatnam : As part of its corporate environment responsibility, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) presented a 6,000-litre capacity water tanker to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Aimed at supplying potable water to rehabilitation colonies such as Gajuwaka and Aganampudi, the tanker was handed over to the corporation at GVMC water pump house in Aganampudi on Saturday. At a function held at GVMC Water pump house, Aganampudi, on Saturday. The key of the water tanker was handed over by Pravin Kumar, CGM (Services) RINL B. Sanyasi Naidu, zonal commissioner.

As a number of villages have been deprived of safe drinking water, RINL reached out to the communities through its initiative. About 1 lakh residents in 16 panchayats would benefit from the move.

Speaking on the occasion, Pravin Kumar said that despite the severe financial crisis, RINL has always been in the forefront to help the needy and underprivileged through its corporate social responsibility and corporate environment responsibility initiatives.

P. Kanaka Rao, executive engineer (water supply), GVMC, T. Rajkumar, AE (water supply), senior officials from steel plant.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X