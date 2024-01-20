RK Roja participates in distribution of prizes to artists

Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja participated in the prize distribution to artists. He appreciated the talent and hard work of the artists and expressed her gratitude towards Chief Minister Jagan for his continuous support towards the welfare of the artists.

The distribution of identity cards is seen as a major step towards recognizing and safeguarding the interests of the artists. It not only provides them with a sense of recognition but also opens up opportunities for them to avail various welfare schemes and participate in government-run events.





The Minister also emphasized the importance of artists in society and their role in spreading good messages and awareness among the people. She encouraged the artists to use their art as a medium to highlight the positive initiatives and achievements of the government.



The event was attended by notable personalities like Vice Presidents of State Planning Board and MLAs of Vijayawada, Mayor of Vijayawada City Corporation, Chairman of State Creativity and Culture Samiti, Creative Head of State Creativity and Culture Samiti, and the Chairman of Sahitya Academy.

Overall, the event was a grand success, and it showcased the government's commitment towards supporting and promoting the arts and culture of Andhra Pradesh.







