RMD demands immediate arrest of Seema varsity superintendent

Kurnool: Rayalaseema Madiga Dandora (RMD) founder president Ananta Ratnam Madiga demanded immediate arrest of Superintendent Md Ismail and Professor Sreenivasa Rao, both discharging responsibilities in Rayalaseema University. Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, Rathnam said that Ismail, in an inebriated state, has spoken badly about the father of constitution Dr B R Ambedkar using filthy language. The audio tape of Ismail and Sreenivasa Rao, has went viral on social media hurting the sentiments of Dalit communities. Rathnam said that the constitution drafted by Ambedkar does not belong to one community and people of all communities were enjoying the fruits of the constitution.

The Superintendent, who was enjoying the post in the University, was also given by Baba Saheb and he should know that. Rathnam took strong exception to language used by the Superintendent. Ismail not only degraded the father of constitution with his unparliamentary language but also hurt sentiments of all sections of people. He demanded immediate arrest of Md Ismail or else there is every chance that Ismail would be attacked by the people. He also said that a complaint has been filed in the taluka police station. If police delays to arrest Ismail, then the community people would intensify protests across the country, stated Rathmam. He also demanded the varsity authorities to sack both of them from their posts.