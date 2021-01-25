Road accidents claim 503 lives in Nellore: Joint Collector Prabhakar Reddy

Nellore: Joint Collector Dr N Prabhakar Reddy said 503 persons were killed and 1,175 persons had become physically challenged in 1,142 road accidents that occurred last year. Addressing at the road safety meeting in ACSR Stadium here on Monday, he said that the government was conducting road safety month every year for creating awareness.

He said every commuter has to wear a helmet or take precautions for averting fatal accidents. He said one had to keep in mind the status of family in case a person dies in a road accident or loses body parts making them incompetent for gaining a livelihood. He said the officials were creating awareness among public on the significance of road safety and difficulties with untoward situations in case they meet with accidents.

Deputy Transport Commissioner P Subba Rao said some people were encouraging the children to drive the vehicles even though minors are not eligible to get a licence.

In case of accidents, they would face severe consequences, and he warned that even parents are also responsible. He said 35 per cent of people being affected by the road accidents are bikers and they have to inevitably follow traffic guidelines.

The Joint Collector flagged off and formally launched the month-long road safety activities and also kicked off the bike rally. The rally started from the Stadium and reached back the stadium via Ayyappa Temple, RTC Bus Stand, Gandhi Statue centre, and VR College Centre.

Assistant Vehicle Inspector Suneel, students, staff members, and others were present.

Further, the Joint Collector participated in the Voters' Day celebration at ZP Conference Hall in the city and said the Election Commission of India had introduced a new application for registration of voters, corrections in voter ID card and others on the app itself. He also said everyone who completed 18 years of age should register their vote for enjoying their right.