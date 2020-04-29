Robot services introduced at Nellore Covid hospital

Nellore: The district administration deployed the services of a humanoid robot on Tuesday for serving the Covid-19 patients at the State Covid Hospital (SCH) in Nellore. City based charity APR Helping Hands donated the machine to the district authorities for serving the patients at the SCH for reducing the burden on the nursing staff at the isolation wards.



The representative of the APR Helping Hands Syed Nizamuddin handed over the robot machine to the District Collector MV Seshagiri Babu and Special Officer K Ramgopal and explained about its functioning which carries around 40 kg of a load of various materials like medicines, hot water, newspapers and food.

Joint Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar said that robots are normally engaged for delivering medicines, food, and newspapers to the patients at important wards for relieving pressure on the nursing staff.

The local Government General Hospital attached to the Government Medical College has been designated as the State Covid-19 Hospital for three districts Nellore, Prakasam and Kadapa.

Syed Nizamuddin from the APR Helping Hands, an associate of service wing of local MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy, said that his nephew Syed Parvez Hussain had designed the robot with video conferencing facility that helps the infected patients to interact with their relatives.