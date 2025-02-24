Roja Criticises Pawan Kalyan Over Political Statements

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister RK Roja launched a scathing attack on Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, questioning his contributions to the public and mocking his stance on governance.

Speaking at a press meet, Roja criticised the removal of volunteers, stating that it had severely impacted people's livelihoods and pushed the state backwards. "People are suffering, and the state is regressing. The government has struck at their stomachs by removing volunteers," she remarked.

She also took a jibe at Pawan Kalyan, calling it "comedic" that he spoke about dignity. "People believed that actors entering politics would work for the welfare of the public. What have you done for them? You speak like a rowdy," Roja alleged.