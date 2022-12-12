Rotary Club donates 250 wheelchairs

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division received 250 new modern light-weight wheelchairs from Rotary International.

President of Rotary International Catherine Jones handed over the wheelchairs to Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Anup Satpathy at 'Operation Imagine' a mega service project organised in Visakhapatnam.

These chairs will be kept available all over the stations and hospitals of the division. The total value of the chairs is around Rs 27.5 lakh. Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said the initiative was made possible with the support of senior DCM Akhilesh Tripathy and his team who worked relentlessly for the past few weeks. He thanked the members of the Rotary International for the noble gesture.