RRS for separate statehood to Rayalaseema region

Chittoor: Rayalaseema Rashtra Samithi (RRS) president Dr Kumcham Venkata Subba Reddy categorically demanded for ensuring separate statehood for Rayalaseema region. Alleging that both TDP and YSRCP governments had neglected to develop Rayalaseema region during their regime, RRS has decided to field its candidates in the coming general elections with the sole objective of achieving separate Statehood, he informed.

Speaking to the reporters here on Monday, Dr Subba Reddy slammed that both former CM N Chandrababu Naidu nor present CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have failed to protect the interests of Rayalaseema region in any aspect and suppressed the voice of the people. He said, “The RRS gave an option to both YSRCP and TDP earlier that it would support them if they are committed for securing separate Statehood. Even today, we are ready to join hands or to merger with any party, whichever consents for ensuring statehood for Rayalaseema region,“he added.

The RRS chief exuded confidence that his party will get support of the people of Rayalaseema region by way of declaring a separate manifesto in this regard. He informed that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week for apprising the stand of his party in the next elections. He said that he had already submitted a detailed report to the Prime Minister for sanctioning Rs 8,000 crore for the overall development of the neglected region. “My party has no objection to join BJP in the next elections, if it agrees to our lone demand of securing separate State Rayalaseema region,” he further added.