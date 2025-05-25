Live
- Punishment for terrorists & sympathisers should be same: J&K L-G
- TTD to expand Srivari Seva globally
- ‘Janjatiya Gram Utkash Abhiyan – 2025 must be implemented effectively’
- Expedite land acquisition for railway projects: Collector
- Sunderland promoted to Premier League with dramatic late win
- RRB Announces Exam Schedule for NTPC Graduate Posts
- Viswam celebrates success in 2025 Navodaya entrance exams
- Julia Russell: Championing education and global unity
- ZP chairperson demands action against TDP MLAs for insulting her
- Operation Sindoor a reflection of transforming India, says PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'
Rs 10L donated to TTD Arogya Varaprasadini
Highlights
Tirumala: Mahesh Yadav, Vice-President of Allen Coaching Institute, Bengaluru, donated Rs 10 lakh to TTD Sri Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini Scheme (SVIMS) on Saturday.
The demand draft for the said amount was handed over to TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala.
