Rs 10L donated to TTD Arogya Varaprasadini

Tirumala: Mahesh Yadav, Vice-President of Allen Coaching Institute, Bengaluru, donated Rs 10 lakh to TTD Sri Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini Scheme (SVIMS) on Saturday.

The demand draft for the said amount was handed over to TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala.