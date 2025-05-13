Rs 12,000 cr credited into farmers’ bank accounts

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar said the government credited Rs 12,000 crore to the farmers’ bank accounts in Kharif and Rabi seasons. He said the coalition government was committed to developing the state.

He conducted PGRS at Kollipara of Tenali Assembly constituency on Monday. He received petitions from the people and enquired about their problems. He said that it is his responsibility to solve their problems. He directed the officials to take steps to solve petitions.

A petitioner Simla Naik requested to sanction a ration card and Nadendla Manohar responded positively. He sanctioned AAY card on the spot and 35 kg of rice was distributed to the petitioner on the spot. He said he will solve the problems in the land survey within a week and promised to issue possession certificates for housing beneficiaries within a month.

He said he will take steps to widen the donka roads at a cost of Rs 10 crore and promised to set up central lighting in Kollipara.

He received 213 petitions from various people and promised to solve the petitions within a week.