Rs 1,480 cr okayed for highways in Narasaraopet

Guntur: MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu said that during this financial year, Rs 1,480 crore was sanctioned to Narasaraopet Parliament constituency to develop highways. Addressing the media in Guntur city on Wednesday, he said that Rs 600 crore was sanctioned for Perecherla-Kondamodu national highway, Rs 430 crore for Chilakaluripet-Odaveru and Rs 450 crore was sanctioned for Chilakaluripet-Nekarikallu highway.

Stating that he was committed for Kondamodu-Perecherla highway, the MP said the government must acquire 350 acres for this highway. Replying to a question, he said that he will follow the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and work for the party victory. Referring to Varikapudisela Project, he said the State has to get permission from the Central government. MP Sri Krishna Devarayalu said that medical college is under construction near Piduguralla. He said chilli crop was damaged due to pest attack in AP, Telangana and Tamil Naidu, but the State government is not in a position to pay input subsidy to red chilli farmers.