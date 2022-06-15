Rs 3.58-cr credited into the accounts of 5,297 farmers

Tirupati : The government has been providing crop insurance to the farmers without any expenditure to be borne by them under YSR free crop insurance scheme, said Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy.

He took part in the programme to credit the benefit into the accounts of farmers who lost their crops due to various calamities in the 2021 kharif season. The programme was held at KVB Puram of Satyavedu constituency in Tirupati district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that the government has been providing crop insurance for the third consecutive year to the farmers which will help them to take up farming activities now. As 80 per cent of the population in the State was relying on agriculture, the Chief Minister wanted to come to their rescue when they lost their crops due to various calamities.

As such, the State government has been paying the insurance premium amount on behalf of farmers. Every crop is being enrolled in e-crop through Rythu Bharosa Kendras and providing insurance cover.

As part of the State-wide programme, a sum of Rs 3.58 crore has been credited into the accounts of 5,297 farmers in Tirupati district. Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam said that the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme has evoked good response from all quarters. The Chief Minister has been balancing development and welfare equally, he said.

Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy said that regarding 2019 kharif, 20,646 farmers received Rs 15.89 crore benefit whereas in 2020, 7,294 farmers got Rs 24.74 crore under the free crop insurance scheme.

District Agriculture officer S Dorasani, Srikalahasti RDO Haritha, Panchayat Raj DE Damodaraiah, MPDO Prasad Reddy, MPP Munilakshmi Nandakumar, ZPTC member Munisubbaiah and others participated in the programme.