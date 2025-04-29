Rs 7.59 cr financial aid to fishermen

Vizianagaram: Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas announced that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu aims to improve the living standards of fishermen through the launch of the “Matsyakara Sevalo” initiative. As part of this program, the compensation for the fishing ban period has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000, fulfilling a promise made during the elections.

On Monday, the minister inaugurated the program at the Collectorate Auditorium, where he distributed financial assistance totalling Rs 7.59 crore to 3,796 coastal fishermen in the district.

Each fisherman received Rs 20,000. The cheques were presented by Minister Kondapalli Srinivas along with MLAs Lokam Nagamadhavi, Pusapati Aditi Gajapati, MLC I Raghu Raju, and district collector Dr BR Ambedkar.

During the event, Minister Srinivas stated that across the state, Rs 259 crore is being allocated as compensation for the fishing ban to 129,718 fishermen. Monthly pensions are being provided to 68,396 fishermen, and an ex-gratia amount of Rs. 10 lakh is given in the event of deaths while fishing.

Additionally, a fuel subsidy of Rs 9 per litre is being offered. The government is also establishing 10 fish landing centres and 5 fishing harbours, while promoting seed fish production through women’s weed culture initiatives. The Minister highlighted that Andhra Pradesh contributes 29% of the country’s fish production.