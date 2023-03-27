RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat offers prayers at Sangameshwara temple

Kothapalli (Nandyal)): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Sangameshwara temple, located on the confluence of seven rivers, in Kothapalle mandal of Atmakur constituency in Nandyal district on Sunday.

In view of his visit to the sacred temple, the Nandyal district police department has deployed a large number of police personnel to ensure no untoward incidents take place. Mohan Bhagwat after visiting the sacred Sangameswara Swamy temple, had darshan of Lord Siva and offered special prayers. He sought details on the significance of the temple from chief priest Telkapalli Raghurama Sarma. Raghurama Sarma informed the RSS chief that the temple would be submerged in the holy waters of River Krishna for a period of four to five months every year. The temple would again resurface after the waters in the river recede. After resurfacing, the temple would be cleaned and then offering of prayers would start. The temple is considered as a place of religious sanctity because it is built on the confluence of seven rivers and remains visible for seven months. The seven rivers are Bhavanasi, Krishna, Veni, Tunga, Bhadra, Bheemarathi and Malapaharini, said Telkapalli Raghurama Sarma.

After offering prayers to Lord Siva, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat left for Gokavaram village in the same constituency where he visited Bhakta Kannappa Giraja Asrama Patasala.

In view of the RSS chief's visit to Kurnool and Nandyal, the police have tightened the security. Nandyal SP K Raghuveera Reddy directed the staff to take necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.