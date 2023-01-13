RTC dispensary opened in Rajahmundry

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): YSRCP Parliamentary Chief Whip and Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy understood the problems of RTC employees and workers in the State with a good heart and merged RTC with the government.

He inaugurated the new dispensary building of APSRTC at Rajahmundry RTC complex on Thursday. Rajya Sabha Member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose was also participated in the inauguration. The new dispensary was constructed at a cost of Rs 46 lakh.

Later speaking at a meeting held here on this occasion, Bharat said that RTC workers have been demanding for recognition as government employees since several years, but none paid attention. He stated that Jagan had merged RTC with the government with great courage and provided all the facilities available to the government employees to the RTC workers as well.

Rajya Sabha Member Pilli Subhas Chandra Bose said that if the employees are satisfied, then any organisation will tread the path of progress. That is why, the CM merged RTC with the government and made the employees happy, he added.

RTC Chairman A Mallikarjuna Reddy said that RTC employees should work for the development of the organisation and thus for the economic development of the state.

RTC Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that the government is giving great importance to the health protection of RTC employees and as part of that, dispensaries have been set up for them. He called upon the employees to increase the occupancy ratio in RTC buses.

RTC Executive Director G Venkateswara Rao, Chief Medical Officer Apparao, DPTO Sharmila Ashok, RUDA Chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy and others were present.