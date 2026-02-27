SAAP League cycling meet postponed

Vijayawada: The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) has postponed the SAAP League cycling state meet to April 4 and 5 from the originally scheduled dates of February 28 and March 1 due to students’ public examinations. SAAP Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director S Bharani announced the revised schedule in a press release issued here on Thursday. The event will be conducted in the NTR district as usual.

Bharani stated that the SAAP League competitions are being organised on a prestigious scale with the support of the state government to promote sports across the state. She urged all district cycling associations and registered cyclists to take note of the revised dates and make necessary arrangements to participate.

She further clarified that veteran tennis and athletics players — including Masters men and women, men above 40 years, women above 35 years, and athletes in these categories — need not participate in district-level selection trials.

Eligible participants can directly register online through the official website, sports.ap.gov.in, to compete in the state-level events, she said. For additional information and assistance, participants have been advised to contact their respective District Sports Development Officers (DSDOs).