Sacrifices of police personnel remembered

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh police department has achieved perfection in performing its duties and earned recognition as the best department in the country, said Visakhapatnam district in-charge and minister for health Vidadala Rajini.

At the Police Commemoration Day held here on Saturday, the minister said that cops are providing best services to the public by adopting advanced methods in not just controlling crimes but also in investigating and detecting them.

For the first time in the country, the Andhra Pradesh government has prioritised women’s safety and security and introduced the Disha app, she mentioned.

The minister stated that weekly off is being given to the police so that they can perform their duties more efficiently and in a stress-free manner. She said every month a police durbar is held with higher officials to find out their problems in rendering their duties and resolve them at the earliest.

City police commissioner A. Ravi Shankar recalled that many had sacrificed their lives in the course of service back then. The day is set to honour the bravehearts who safeguard the citizens and should take the responsibility of enforcing law and order, he said. The CP said weapons would be displayed at the police stations and Armored Reserve Grounds as part of the Open House.

Later, DCP-02 (L & O) K Ananda Reddy read out the names of the martyrs in the presence of district collector A Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner C M Saikanth Varma, MP, MLAs, MLCs and Naval officers.

Meanwhile, Anakapalli district collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetty said the sacrifices made by the martyrs who lost their lives in the line of duty will be remembered forever and the sacrifices of the police should be taken as inspiration.

At the premises of Anakapalli district police office, the commemoration day was held under the leadership of Superintendent of Police KV Murali Krishna .

Speaking on the occasion, the district collector assured the families of the police that whatever problems they may have, they will be resolved immediately.

The district SP said marking the commemoration week, open house, essay competitions and blood donation camps would be organised. During the programme, the collector handed over cheques of Rs 10,000 to each family member of 13 martyrs. District joint collector M Jahnavi and Assistant Collector B Smaran Raj, police officers participated in the programme.