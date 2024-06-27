‘Sakhi – One Stop centre to become an exemplary facility’

Tirupati : National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Special Monitor Dr Yogesh Dubey believes that Sakhi – One Stop Centre - in Tirupati district will soon become an exemplary facility for providing emergency assistance to women, children and girls. During a review with local authorities on Wednesday, Dr Dubey emphasised that the Centre will offer comprehensive support, including legal, medical and psychological counselling.

He highlighted the importance of Posh Act 2013, stating that the support provided by the Centre will ensure its proper implementation. He mentioned his visit to Sakhi – One Stop Centre on Tuesday, where he observed the centre’s commitment to assisting women, who have been victimised at home, in public, or at their workplaces. The Centre also aims to provide necessary self-employment training for these women.

To further enhance its services and become an ideal facility, the Centre requires improvements in staffing, police presence, medical officers, infrastructure, IT equipment, financial resources, and overall human resources. Sakhi – One Stop Centre is integrated with 181 toll-free number to facilitate easy access to its services. The meeting was attended by several key officials, including DRO K Penchala Kishore, Additional SP J Venkat Rao, District Women and Child Welfare and Empowerment Officer S Jayalakshmi, DEO Dr V Sekhar, Social Welfare Officer Chennaiah, Sakhi – One Stop Centre Administrator Sujatha, Domestic Violence Act Councillor Suguna and other officials.