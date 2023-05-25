Sambalpur: Sital Sasthi divine wedding observed

Sambalpur: Sital Sasthi is celebrated all over India, especially in Sambalpur district. The festival of Sital Sasthi celebrates the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

According to the Hindu calendar, Sital Sasthi is observed on sixth day of Jyestha month during the Shukla Paksha. People believe that Lord Shiva represents scorching heat of summer while Goddess Parvati signifies first rain. The holy wedding is observed for good monsoon.

The Sambalpur carnival, which is a popular event, attracts thousands of tourists from all over India and abroad. Sital Sasthi is celebrated for five days. The first day is called “Patra Pendi” where the chosen family adopts Parvati. Two days later, Goddess Parvati’s idol arrives at the adopted parents’ house. As a part of the ritual, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are married in a grand procession with the devotees as a witness and the divine couple then go on a ‘Nagar Parikrama.’

This journey across the town is also known as “Sital Sasthi Yatra.” Many eunuchs participate in the ceremony as Lord Siva is also known as ‘Ardhanarishwara.’