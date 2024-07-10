Live
Just In
Sambasiva Pratap appointed as AP AAG, here are details
Ivana Sambasiva Pratap, a senior High Court advocate with over 40 years of experience has been appointed as Additional Advocate General. Hailing from Tillapudi village in the West Godavari district, Pratap completed his B.Sc BL and D.P.M before embarking on his successful legal career.
During his career, Pratap has served as the Municipal Standing Council for the Municipalities of Andhra Region from 1996 to 2002 and as the Government Advocate (GP) in the Joint High Court from 2016 to 2019. He has also represented numerous prominent banks, insurance companies, and public sector organizations as their Standing Council.
Notably, Pratap has been providing legal services to the Jana Sena Party since its inception and has served as the chairman of the party's legal cell since the 2019 general elections. His appointment as the Additional Advocate General is a testament to his expertise and dedication in the legal field.