Samuhika Bhogi Pandlu on Jan 14

Srisailam (Nandyal): The authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple have stated that on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi Brahmotsavam, they will organise samuhika Bhogi Pallu (Mass showering of fruits) programme at 10 am on January 14, free of cost. in a press release on Monday, they informed that the programme will be organised at Akka Mahadevi Alankara mandapam in the temple premises, which is being held as part of protecting and safeguarding Sanatana Dharma. Children below five years can participate in this programme. Interested parents were requested to enrol their names on January 13. They can register their names till 5 pm at public relations office.

Similarly, Rangoli competitions to women would be conducted on January 15, on Sankranthi festival day. These competitions will be held from 8 am at Uttara Mada Veedhi. Interested women were told to register their names at the public relations office before 5 pm on January 14.