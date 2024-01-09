Live
- IT officials conduct raids on pharma company in Hyderabad
- UP to get remote-controlled robots for fire fighting operations
- Telangana youth killed in road mishap in USA
- Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy family meets PM Modi
- Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: History, Significance, Quotes, and Wishes to Share on NRI Day
- International Choreographer’s Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- Unlicensed practitioners put lives at risk
- Gadwal: Police bust fake pesticide racket
- 'No proposal to create more DyCM posts in K'taka', says Kharge
- Mahbubnagar: Irrigation water released from Koil Sagar
Just In
Samuhika Bhogi Pandlu on Jan 14
The authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple have stated that on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi Brahmotsavam, they will organise samuhika Bhogi Pallu (Mass showering of fruits) programme at 10 am on January 14, free of cost.
Srisailam (Nandyal): The authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple have stated that on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi Brahmotsavam, they will organise samuhika Bhogi Pallu (Mass showering of fruits) programme at 10 am on January 14, free of cost. in a press release on Monday, they informed that the programme will be organised at Akka Mahadevi Alankara mandapam in the temple premises, which is being held as part of protecting and safeguarding Sanatana Dharma. Children below five years can participate in this programme. Interested parents were requested to enrol their names on January 13. They can register their names till 5 pm at public relations office.
Similarly, Rangoli competitions to women would be conducted on January 15, on Sankranthi festival day. These competitions will be held from 8 am at Uttara Mada Veedhi. Interested women were told to register their names at the public relations office before 5 pm on January 14.