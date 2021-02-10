Sanitary worker dies a day after vaccination in Tirupati

Tirupati: The death of a sanitary worker Krishnaiah (50) of Tirupati a day after Covid vaccination created flutter. The diseased belongs to Mallamgunta Panchayat took vaccination at around 11 am on Tuesday but suffered with cardiac problem on Wednesday morning. By the time he was taken to Ruia hospital by family members he is dead.

Family members have alleged that it was because of the adverse reaction to Covid vaccine only as he was not having any health issues earlier. However, the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr M Penchalaiah said that he has diabetes, hypertension and cardiac problem. He took vaccine on Tuesday and any adverse reaction would have developed then only.

He said that the death was nothing to do with the vaccination but awaiting autopsy report. Also, there were no major incidents so far in the district following Covid vaccination.