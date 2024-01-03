Sankranti has arrived early to people with increased pension, says Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy

Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy has praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for increasing the amount of money given to poor people in the state. He stated that this increase in funds has made the Sankranti festival arrive early. Reddy made these comments during a program organized to celebrate the donation of Rs 3,000 for YSR Pension Kanuka.

Reddy highlighted that every promise made by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Prajasankalpa Padayatra has been fulfilled. As part of these promises, the Pinchan cash has been increased and Rs. 3,000 will be provided starting from January. Reddy emphasized that this increase in funds will provide greater financial security for all those receiving social pension.

The MLA also mentioned the unique features of the welfare system implemented by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He noted that volunteers visit the beneficiaries' homes on the 1st of every month and distribute the pension directly. This system ensures that every rupee provided by the government goes directly into the beneficiaries' accounts. Reddy pointed out that no other chief minister in the country has implemented such a system.

Reddy acknowledged that opposition parties have criticized the welfare regime of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. However, he urged the people to recognize the difference between the previous government and the current welfare government. As the elections are approaching, Reddy encouraged everyone to consider which government has provided them with better welfare and development.

Speaking about his own family's contribution to Atmakuru Constituency, Reddy mentioned that his father, former Member of Parliament Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, worked hard to develop education in the area. He established a degree college and provided land for a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. Reddy also highlighted the establishment of an engineering college in the region and efforts to improve infrastructure.

Furthermore, Reddy mentioned the benefits of the Sinchuri Plywood Park for farmers in the constituency. He stated that steps will be taken to encourage farmers to take advantage of the industry's needs. Reddy emphasized the need for the government to be re-elected for the continued development and welfare of the Atmakuru constituency. He urged everyone to take responsibility for campaigning and support the re-election of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.





