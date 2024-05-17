  • Menu
Sarathi Portal under maintenance

Sarathi Portal under maintenance
Kadapa: Due to technical errors in Sarathi portal, immediate maintenance of the database is being undertaken. Due to this, services related to learning and driving licenses will be discontinued until 10 am on May 18.

In a statement on Thursday, Kadapa Deputy Transport Commissioner E Meera Prasad regretted any inconvenience caused and assured that services will be restored promptly at the mentioned time. Applicants were requested to take note of this temporary disruption.

