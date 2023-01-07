Sarpanches demand 15th FC funds in panchayat accounts

Vijayawada (NTR District): The sarpanches demanded the government that their honorarium should be increased to Rs 15,000 from the existing Rs 3,000. Their other demands include that the State government should bear the salaries of the green ambassadors in the villages and village secretariats, volunteers and other staff should be under the control of the sarpanches.

They made the demands at a meeting of Andhra Pradesh State Sarpanches Welfare Association held at MB Vignana Kendram here.

They demanded the Central government to deposit 15th Finance Commission funds directly into the newly created bank accounts with PMFS linkage. The funds of Rs 20 lakh released for solving the problems raised in 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' should be spent under the guidance of sarpanches. The State government should bear electricity bills to supply drinking water and streetlights of minor panchayats.

Sarpanches also demanded that revenue of village secretariats should be deposited in Grama Panchayat account since the expenses including stationery, power bills and others are being borne by the panchayats. The government should pay accident insurance premium amount for sarpanches. The Electricity department should stop imposing compound interest and surcharges on power bills of the village panchayats.

Meanwhile, Chilakalapudi Papa Rao, sarpanch of Lankevani Dibba village, Repalle mandal, has been unanimously elected as the president of Andhra Pradesh State Sarpanches Welfare Association at the meeting. About 500 sarpanches belonging to all political parties from all over the State attended the meeting.

The president-elect Papa Rao assured the sarpanches that he would strive to take their problems to the notice of the government and try to solve them. He thanked them for reposing faith in him.

Allu Vijay Kumar, sarpanch of Gonedu village, has been elected as general secretary and Kolukuluri Dharma Raju as the vice-president and Vari Sridevi elected as the treasurer.