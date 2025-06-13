Live
Schools reopen in State
Joyful time for school children
Vijayawada: It was a jubilation time for the children studying in the schools across the State as schools were reopened on Thursday. The government declared holidays from April 24 to June 11 and schools were reopened after a gap of nearly 50 days.
Lakhs of children joyfully attended the schools wearing uniforms and carrying the lunch boxes and books. It was happy reunion time for the children as they met their classmates and friends and shared their holiday time and experiences in the summer.
Parents with their children visited the schools on the first day for the new admissions. The state government is getting ready to distribute the school kits which contain textbooks, uniform, shoes and socks. The government has also changed the quality of rice being used to serve the midday meals.
Luckily, the weather conditions changed during the last two days. Till recently, the high temperatures continued from June 1 to 10. Rainfall was also almost nil in most parts of Andhra Pradesh. Luckily the weather conditions are changing and some areas recorded rains giving big relief to the children.
On the other hand, hundreds of teachers across the State are in joyful mood due to the promotions given by the government. Several hundreds of SGTS were promoted as school assistants in ZP, municipal and mandal schools. The department of school education also conducting counselling for the transfers. Teachers who have completed eight years’ service in a school was transferred to other schools. Due to personal reasons and other reasons, many teachers have also applied for the transfers. Counselling is also underway in the state for the transfers. Teachers who got promotions and relieving orders have joined the new schools and many teachers are waiting for the transfer orders and relieving orders.