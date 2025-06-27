Science centre to be named after physicist Swami Jnanananda

Rajamahendravaram: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said that the newly inaugurated Science Centre at Bommuru, built with a cost of Rs 15.20 crore by the State Government, is likely to be named after renowned physicist Swami Jnanananda, who hailed from Goraganamudi village in West Godavari district.

The science centre was inaugurated by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with State Tourism and Culture Minister Kandula Durgesh and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari, in the presence of Pawan Kalyan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy CM said that the science centre will play a crucial role in promoting scientific curiosity and awareness among students.

He said that the design was provided by the Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum, and the project was developed with the support of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), under the Union Ministry of Culture. “This Centre will stand as a milestone in promoting science and technology in Andhra Pradesh, especially in the Godavari districts,” he said.

Union Minister Shekhawat, in his remarks, described Rajamahendravaram as the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh. “Such institutions will help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation during the Amrit Kaal,” he added.

The dignitaries also launched the official brochure of the science centre and toured its various sections. These include a Water Resources Gallery showcasing models related to water issues and conservation, a Fun Science Gallery featuring interactive exhibits, a Planetarium offering a digital space experience, and an Innovation Hub designed to nurture student creativity.

Additionally, a special exhibition on India’s 75 years of progress in science and technology is also on display. An Activity Hall has been set up for workshops and demonstrations.

East Godavari Collector P Prasanthi, Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, Rajanagaram MLA Battula Balaramakrishna, Kakinada Rural MLA Pantam Nanaji, MLC Somu Veerraju, NCSM Director General AD Choudhary, VIT-AP Director Saju Bhaskaran, Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu, APCOST Member Secretary Prof Dr K Sharath Kumar, and Director Srinivas participated in this event.