SCR announces special trains to Sabarimala through AP, Telangana for ayyappa devotees

South Central Railway department has given good news to Ayyappa Swamy devotees going to Sabarimala announcing special trains. According to the officials, the train 07113/07114 special train will start from Kakinada town on 28th, January 4th, 11th and 18th of this month at 5.40 pm and reaches Kottayam at 10 pm next day. On the return journey of this train, this train will leave Kottayam at 12.30 midnight on 30th, 6th, 13th and 20th of this month and reach Kakinada at 4 am on the second day.



This special train will have halts at Samarlakota, Anaparthi, Rajamahendravaram, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Aakiveedu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Guduru, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpet, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Ernakulam stations.

The 07009/07010 special train on will leave Secunderabad at 6.45 pm on January 6, 13 and reach Kottayam at 10.05 pm the next day. On the return journey, the same train will leave Kottayam at 12.30 midnight on January 8 and 15 and reach Secunderabad at 5 am on the second day. This train stops at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpet, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Ernakulam stations.

On the other hand, South Central Railway has arranged some more special trains to Sabarimala. It has been said that a total of 51 special trains will be run on different dates in the months of December-January, connecting different regions within the Telugu states. The numbers and dates of those trains which will continue to run on different dates and various details have been informed in the announcement. Officials said that these special trains will have first AC, second AC, third AC and sleeper and second class coaches.