SDSTPS achieves milestone with 100 days continuous ops

Vijayawada : Sri Damodara Sanjeeviah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) located in Nellore district an-nounced a significant operational milestone on Thursday as Unit-3 (800 mw) has successfully completed 100 days of continuous operation for the first time since its Commercial Operation Date (COD) started in November 2024.

This remarkable achievement underscores the plant’s operational excellence, reliability, and commitment to uninterrupted power generation. The success of SDSTPS will give a big boost to APGenco as the power generation from the plant will help the state to meet the power de-mand in summer.

The 800 mw Unit-3 of SDSTPS which is a critical contributor to the state base load energy re-quirement was commissioned on November 18 overcoming all the initial teething troubles. The unit completed 100 days of continuous operation after achieving COD and generated 1596.30 mu (million units) with PLF (plant load factor) of 83 per cent. The SDSTPS station is consistently generating 45 mu contributing to 40 per cent of the AP thermal generation to meet the grid demand.

APGenco managing director K V N Chakradhar Babu on Thursday announced that the SDSTPS units have demonstrated superior performance, efficiency, and resilience. The sustained op-eration reflects the diligent efforts of the dedicated workforce, robust maintenance strategies, and advanced technological interventions that ensure optimal plant performance. This gener-ation will play a crucial role in meeting the increased energy demand during the summer months.

He said that the APGenco as a whole has shown improvement in thermal generation consist-ently by maintaining above 110 mu from Jan-2025 to meet the grid demand and achieved all time high of 123 mu (Ex-Bus) thermal generations on February 22, 2025 and efforts are being put in improving coal stocks at Plants for 7 days to support generation.

The MD extended his heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu and energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and chief secretary K Vijayanand for their unwavering support and visionary leadership in strengthening APGenco. Their continuous encouragement, policy support, and proactive decision-making have been instrumental in enhancing the state’s pow-er generation capacity. He congratulated all employees, engineers, and support staff who played a pivotal role in this accomplishment.