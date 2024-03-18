Seat Allotment: Kinjarapu family faces wrath of own party leaders

Srikakulam: TDP State president and Tekkali MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu both are facing wrath from their own party leaders and cadres.

Differences have cropped up among the TDP leaders in the district over seat-sharing with alliance partners.

In Srikakulam Assembly constituency, former minister Gunda Appala Suryanarayana and his wife and former MLA, Gunda Laxmidevi fumed against Atchannaidu and Rammohan Naidu in the wake of reports that the Srikakulam Assembly ticket will be allotted to BJP as part of alliance with the party.

The reports irked the Gunda family and their supporters and they came on roads and staged protests in front of the residence of MP, Rammohan Naidu.

They protested against the high handedness of Kinjarapu family over allotment of seats. They also accused both the leaders of giving “wrong information” on senior party leaders like Appala Suryanarayana and Laxmidevi to the party high command. Laxmidevi also got emotional on the occasion.

On the other hand, followers of former TDP State president and former minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao also expressed unhappiness over the inordinate delay in the announcement of party ticket to Kala Venkata Rao from Etcherla Assembly constituency.

They also suspected the role of the Kinjarapu family in jeopardizing interests of senior leaders like Kala Vankata Rao in the district. Kala Venkata Rao belongs to Turpulapu community and leaders of the community are also irked over the delay in declaring party ticket Venkata Rao. TDP second rung leaders and followers of Kala Venkata Rao from Etcherla, Laveru, Ranastalam and G Sigadam also expressed their displeasure over the delay in announcement of ticket to the ex-State chief of the party.