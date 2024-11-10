Second rung leaders of YSRCP clueless

Srikakulam : Second-rung leaders of YSRCP in the Srikakulam Assembly segment are perplexed by the silence of former minister and senior party leader Dharmana Prasada Rao. He was defeated by the NDA alliance candidate in the general elections by a significant margin of over 55,000 votes.

Since then, Prasada Rao has not participated in party activities nor made any statements regarding the NDA alliance.

His absence and silence have left second-rung leaders in Srikakulam city and throughout the Assembly segment uncertain about his future plans. In particular, senior party leaders in Srikakulam city are struggling to determine their stance due to Prasada Rao’s silence.

Many of these second-rung leaders are being approached by Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders to join their ranks, yet they remain hesitant and are in a dilemma about whether to stay with YSRCP or accept the invitations from JSP.

Reports indicate that Prasada Rao has been unable to meet with party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy amidst his reviews of all assembly segments across the state. Attempts at mediation by the party’s North AP region in-charge V Vijayasai Reddy have also proven unsuccessful. Prasada Rao’s absence from district-level meetings, and lack of engagement with government policy issues have created a suffocating environment for second-rung leaders.

Senior party leaders Tammineni Sitaram and Dharmana Krishna Das are struggling to instil confidence among party members and address the prevailing situation in the Srikakulam assembly segment. Party elders are concerned that this turmoil may damage the party’s image and its prospects in the upcoming Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections.