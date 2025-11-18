Security for President’s visit reviewed

Tirupati: President Droupadi Murmu, will visit Tirupati district on November 20 and 21. Andhra Pradesh Governor, Abdul Nazeer, will also take part in the visit.

In view of this high-level visit, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and SP L Subbarayudu on Monday reviewed security and protocol arrangements with all officials at Renigunta Airport under the Advance Security Liaison (ASL) meeting.

The Collector directed officials to ensure that not even minor lapse occurs during the President’s visit and emphasised strict adherence to protocol so that devotees face no inconvenience.

As per the tour schedule, the President will arrive at Renigunta Airport at 3:25 PM on November 20. From there, she will travel by road to Tiruchanur and visit Goddess Padmavathi temple at 3:55 PM. She will then proceed to Tirumala and stay overnight at Padmavathi Guest House. On November 21, the President will visit Sri Varaha Swamy temple at 9:30 AM and have darshan of Lord Venkateswara at 10:00 AM. After completing her visit, she will leave Tirumala at 10:50 AM, reach the airport by 11:50 am and depart for Hyderabad at 12:00 noon.

The Collector instructed all the departments to coordinate with each other for necessary arrangements during the President's visit.

SP L Subbarayudu said the police department will ensure tight security and that any negligence in duty will attract disciplinary action. He instructed traffic police to manage vehicle movement smoothly during the visit.

Later, the Collector and SP, along with TTD Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary and senior officials, inspected the sites to be visited including Tiruchanur, Tirumala Padmavathi Guest House, Sri Varaha Swamy Temple, and Tirumala surroundings.

Trainee Collector Sandeep Raghuvamsi, Additional SPs Ravi Manoharachari, Srinivas Rao, Nagabhushan Rao, and Venkataramudu, RDOs Ram Mohan, Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Airport Director Bhuminathan, CISF Officer Anurag Yadav, TTD VSO Giridhar were present.