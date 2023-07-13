Live
Seethampeta: Adali view point works to be complete by Sept
- The district collector Nishant Kumar tours tribal area and inspects several developmental works
- Officials told to establish museum with all tribal traditions which should focus the history and culture of the area
Seethampeta: The district collector Nishant Kumar asked officials to complete basic infrastructure works at Adali view point by September.
The collector toured tribal area on Tuesday and inspected several developmental works, priority buildings and also tourism spots in Seethampeta mandal.
Seethampeta ITDA Project Officer, Kalpana Kumari accompanied district collector. Adali view point is one of the best tourism spots in Seethampeta mandal of Manyam district which located in Eastern Ghats.
The collector instructed to arrange camping tents, food court, photo session spot which cater the minimum needs of tourists. He asked the tribal welfare engineering wing to complete it by September.
He also inspected the constructions of food court, restaurant, lunch point, commercial shops taken up by ITDA with a cost of Rs 1.60 crore at tribal museum. Officials asked to establish museum with all the tribal traditions which should focus the history and culture of the area.
Recently, then the ST Commission chairman K Ravibabu and others visited the view point and assured that they will develop the area to attract tourists.