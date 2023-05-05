Seethampeta: More temples will be constructed in Agency area says TTD chief Y V Subba Reddy

Seethampeta (Manyam district) : Amidst chanting of Govinda..Govinda...by devotees, darshan began at the newly-constructed TTD Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Seethampeta in Manyam district after the completion of Maha Samprokshanam on Thursday.

On the last day of the six-day Maha Samprokshnam, the priests ob-served a series of rituals including Maha Poornahuthi, Kumbha Pra-dakshina, Maha Samprokashanam and Kalasa Aavahanam in the morn-ing, marking the completion of the consecration of the shrine after which the shrine was thrown open for public darshan at 10 am.

Speaking on the occasion, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy said that the TTD at the behest of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took up construction of 2,000 temples in the two Telugu States, mostly in the interior, backward areas, for propagation of Sanatana Hindu Dharma.

The Seethampeta temple was constructed at a cost Rs 10 crore and an-other temple in the same Agency area at Ramachodavaram will also be inaugurated after the Maha Samprokshanam which will be held from May 17 to 22, the TTD Chairman said, informing that one more temple will be constructed by the TTD atKurupam in the same tribal belt.



“Those who could not visit Tirumala to have darshan of Lord Venka-teswara Swamy, can have darshan of the Lord at their native places now,” he averred.

The Chairman also said that for the past two years, the TTD has also been providing darshan to the people from remote places during annual Brahmotsavams and Vaikunta Dwara Darshan. “I wish more Srivari Se-vaks should register from Seethampeta and render services to devo-tees,” he said.

Thanking the 600 Srivari Sevak volunteers for their service for the conduct of the six-day consecration ceremony at the shrine. Large number of people from the district turned up at the temple inauguration and to have darshan on the first day itself in the newly-built TTD shrine.

The special devotional programmes held during the Samprokshanam ceremony allured the devotees. The Kolatam and Bhajan troupes in-cluding Sri Venkateswara Kolata Bhajana Brundam (Bobbili), Lakshmi Nrusimha Kolata Brundam (Narasannapeta), Srihari Srinivasa Bhajana Brundam (Kothuru), Sripada Kolata Brundam (Parvathipuram) and Bharatha Natyam by Kirnamayi from Vizag entralled devotees.

MP Chandrasekhar, MLC Vikrant, MLAs Kalavathi, Pushpa Sreevani, Reddishanti, Jogulu, Chinna Appalanaidu, TTD board member Krishna Rao, TTD officials, Archakas and temple staff were also present.