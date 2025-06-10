Senior scribe Kommineni held

Guntur: Police arrested senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao at his residence at Journalist Colony in Hyderabad n Monday for his alleged derogatory remarks against the women of Amaravati region during a Telugu TV channel debate. Based on the complaints lodged by local women, Thullur police registered the cases against Kommineni Srinivasa Rao and journalist VVR Krishnam Raju.

Police officials team is shifting Kommineni from Hyderabad city to Thullur police station for further action. They will produce him in the court in Guntur district.

The police also went to VVR Krishnam Raju’s residence in Vijayawada city, but they fund the house locked. Police booked cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities)Act and other relevant sections of the IPC against them. AP Madiga Corporation director Khambampati Sirisha also lodged a complaint against the two journalists. Several Amaravati-based women, farmers and members of various JACs, condemned the alleged remarks made by Kommineni Srinivasa Rao and VVR Krishnam Raju against the women of Amaravati region.

Deputy Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Raghurama Krishnam Raju complained to the Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta on the derogatory remarks made by Kommineni Srinivasa Rao and VVR Krishnam Raju and demanded action against them. Cases have been booked at 52 police stations against them across the State, it is learnt.