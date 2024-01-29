Services rendered by Galla Jayadev as MP hailed

Guntur: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said though MP Galla Jayadev faced troubles in business and pressure was mounted on him to change the party, he had refused to yield to the pressure.

Lokesh on Sunday addressed the TDP leaders meeting convened by the Guntur MP Galla Jayadev here. It was organised by Jayadev to express his thanks to the party leaders for extending their cooperation during his tenure as MP.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh lauded the dedicated services rendered by Jayadev as TDP leader and as Member of Parliament. He said the TDP doors would always be kept open for Jayadev. “He can come at any time to play active role in politics,” the TDP national general secretary said. Pointing out that Jayadev has decided not to contest in the ensuing polls, Lokesh said the Guntur MP would be able to register victory with a huge majority if he contests again.

Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu recalled his association with Galla Jayadev and appreciated his commitment in politics. Rammohan Naidu lauded the efforts made by Jayadev in New Delhi to secure release of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu from prison following his arrest in the skill development case.

Jayadev thanked former Chief Minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu, party leaders and activists who extended their cooperation and support to him during his tenure as Guntur MP. Later, the TDP leaders felicitated Jayadev.

Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, former ministers Nakka Ananda Babu, Kanna Lakshminarayana, Alapati Raendra Prasad, Galla Aruna Kumari, TDP Guntur East Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed and Guntur West Assembly constituency in-charge Kovelamudi Ravindra (Nani) were among those who participated in the meeting.