Set up e-waste collection centres in Tenali

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar urged the people to participate in the Swarnandhra –Swachh Andhra, the programme to keep...

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar urged the people to participate in the Swarnandhra –Swachh Andhra, the programme to keep Tenali town clean and beautify it. He directed the officials to set up e-waste collection centres immediately.

The Minister participated in the programme conducted by the Tenali Municipality on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, he appreciated the Tenali Municipality for launching segregated dry waste and wet waste collection for the first time.

He said the aim of the programme is to create awareness on sanitation.

He along with the sanitation workers cleaned the road and removed waste in the side drains at Bandlamudivari Street.

