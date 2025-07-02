Seven teams to compete in APL Season 4

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Premier League (APL) is gearing up for another edition as Season 4 drew an encouraging response from franchisees across the State.

From six teams in the previous edition, this year, the league is poised to scale new heights as it is featuring seven teams, a strong indicator of the league’s surging popularity in the domestic cricket circuit.

Organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) and sanctioned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the APL steadily evolved since its inception in 2022, emerging as a premier T20 franchise tournament in Andhra Pradesh.

Franchises representing all the three regions of the State stepped up with renewed enthusiasm. From the south zone, teams include RK Sports, Akshara Enterprises India Pvt. Ltd., and Vijetha Super Market Pvt. Ltd, the Central Zone is represented by Aparna Marine Exports and Mythri Movie Makers, and the North Zone features Marlin Global Energy Pvt. Ltd. and Steel Exchange India Ltd.

The commencement date of the tournament will be announced shortly. In a commendable initiative, the APL governing council has announced that revenues from Season 4 will be directed towards the development of grassroots cricket with special emphasis would be laid on supporting young boys and girls across the State.

With excitement mounting among fans and stakeholders alike, APL Season 4 promises to be a vibrant exhibition of local talent, offering a vital platform for aspiring cricketers in Andhra Pradesh to shine on a competitive stage. Speaking on the occasion, chairman, Governing Council, APL Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao said, “A new era begins. We welcome our franchise teams to a league built on dreams, grit and glory.”

Honorary president of ACA Kesineni Sivanath mentioned that a bold chapter begins with the arrival of the franchise teams as it marks the rise of a new cricketing spirit in Andhra Pradesh. “Together, we are not just building a league but also crafting a legacy as the Andhra Premier League is poised to unite communities, ignite dreams and empower future champions.”

Honorary secretary of ACA Sana Sathish Babu stated that the enthusiasm and professionalism shown by each franchise is a reflection of the bright future ahead.