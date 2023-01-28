Several amenities launched at Waltair

Visakhapatnam: In order to provide better amenities to the inhabitants of the railway colonies, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy inaugurated several amenities.

As a part of it, a new class room at the Anurag Montessori School, run by the Women's Welfare Organisation of Waltair Division. It was inaugurated by president of ECoRWWO Parijatha Satpathy.

The facility aims to encourage inherent talent of the students, hobbies and extracurricular activities. This new room is meant for the recreational purpose of the school children studying in the school. DRM Anup Satpathy was present on the occasion.

With a focus on providing a healthy environment to the inhabitants of the railway colony, a walker's park was developed in an acre of land at Dolphin Nose colony, Dondaprthy. The park was opened to the public by the DRM. The park has about a 500-mt walking track, sitting arrangements, green grass lounge, plants along with a fence. This would be beneficial for the more than 300 households in the area.

Further, a type-five railway bungalow and renovated 1.25 lakh-litre capacity overhead (OH) tank was inaugurated at Sagar View Railway Colony. Submerged pump with groundwater tank capacity of 2.25 lakh litre was provided at the OH tank. ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Senior Divisional Engineer (Head Quarters) SK Sarangi and other officers were present.