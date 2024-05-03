Several YCP Leaders and Volunteer from Kavali Rural Mandal Join Telugu Desam Party

In a significant development, a volunteer from Kavali Rural Mandal Chennayapalem and multiple YCP leaders have officially joined the Telugu Desam Party. The event, which was led by prominent TDP members including NDA Kutami Kavali assembly candidate Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy (Kavya Krishna Reddy), saw the likes of Uppala Ravi, Uppala Srinu, Morla Koteswara Rao, Pantangi Tirupati, Uppala Sunil, Tullur Sai, Uppala Venu, Pantangi Srinu, and others making the switch from YCP.

The ceremony was marked by a symbolic gesture as Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy draped the new TDP members in Telugu Desam Party scarves, signifying their official induction into the party. Among the leaders who spearheaded the move were Marri Ravi, Marri Siva, Aragala Kishtaiah, Vattikala Venkateswarlu, Pantagani Venkaiah, Aragala Balayya, Daddala Ramulu, Uppala Ravindra, and Tulluru Sivakrishna.

This development comes as a boost for the Telugu Desam Party as it looks to strengthen its base ahead of the upcoming elections. The addition of these former YCP leaders and a dedicated volunteer is sure to bolster the party's presence in the region.