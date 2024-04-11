Several YSRCP leaders join TDP in Vinukonda constituency

In a significant shift, a massive migration has taken place in Vinukonda Constituency, Bollapalli Mandal, with several families from YSRCP switching their allegiance from YCP to the Telugu Desam Party. The move was orchestrated by prominent leaders including Narasaraopet MP candidate Lau Srikrishna Devarayalu, Vinukonda MLA candidate GV Anjaneulu, Legislative Council members Janga Krishnamurthy, and former MLA Makkena Mallikarjuna.

Around 30 families from Mellavagu of Bollapally Mandal, 20 families from Remidichers, 10 families from Hanumapuram, former sarpanch included, 10 families from Jayanti Ramapuram, and 10 families from Pamipadu of Nujandla Mandal have left YCP and joined the Telugu Desam Party.

One of the migrants cited the lack of proper place and respect in YCP as the reason for joining TDP. The mass migration is seen as a significant development in the lead-up to the upcoming elections in the region.