Shaik Abdul Aziz most likely to become MLC

Nellore: Keeping in view of the services rendered by former Nellore Mayor Abdul Aziz to the party, TDP high command almost decided to elect the former as MLC from Nellore district. Presently he is working as TDP Nellore Parliament president.

Last time, the party chief had given MLC post to Beeda Ravichandra from BC, (present TDP national secretary). Now, it is the turn of Shaik Abdul Aziz to get elected for MLC post under Minority quota form TDP soon. 64-year-old industrialist-cum-politician Shaik Abdul Aziz has several businesses and started political journey by joining in YSRCP in 2010, aiming to become MLA from Nellore city in 2014 elections. But that was allotted to Poluboyina Anil Kumar Yadav.

Later, Aziz became the Mayor of Nellore city with the initiation of YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2014 Municipal Corporation elections. He is the first person from Minorities to become Nellore city Mayor.

Following differences cropped with Nellore city MLA Poluboyina Anil Kumar Yadav, Abdul Aziz joined TDP along with 12 YSRCP corporators in the presence of CM N Chandrababu Naidu on 11 August, 2014. He continued as the Mayor with TDP support as that party number in Nellore municipal corporation increased from 25 to 29. In 2019 elections, Abdul Aziz has unsuccessfully contested from Nellore rural constituency on TDP banner, after TDP candidate Adala Prabhakar Reddy jumped to YSRCP in the last minute.

As party Nellore parliament in-charge and noted minority leader, Abdul had played a crucial role for TDP’s victory in both Nellore city and MP seat by preventing the diversion of minority votes to YSRCP in 2024 elections.

This draw the attention of Chandrababu Naidu as he almost considered the proposal of Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Ministers Ponguru Narayana and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy in providing MLC post to Aziz.

Meanwhile, it came to know that former Kovur MLA Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy also expecting MLC seat for his son and party Kovur in-charge Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy.