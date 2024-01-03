  • Menu
Sharmila to meet CM today

Guntur: YSRTP president YS Sharmila along with her family members will reach Gannavaram by a special flight from Kadapa on Wednesday. She will meet the Chief Minister and her brother Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli at 4 PM.

She will invite him to his son RajaReddy marriage. She will give invitation to him.

After that she will go to Delhi by the special flight.

