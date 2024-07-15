Shinde, Naidu agree to work closely on infra, development

Mumbai: Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra are exploring the possibility of working together in the fields of infrastructure and digital sector. The two states also want to cooperate with each other in the development by enhancing cooperation between the two governments which are NDA partners at the Centre.

These issues figured during the 30-minute meeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had with his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde at his official residence on Sunday.

In an official post, the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on X said, “The CMs of AP and Maharashtra during the meeting dwelt on development issues. They reflected on cooperation to enhance the development and progress of their states in key sectors.”

The discussions covered the current political situation, among other topics, they said. "Shinde and Naidu also discussed social and cultural exchange and cooperation between the two states.



While Naidu was accompanied by Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Maharashtra PWD Minister Dada Bhuse, Shinde's son and MP Shrikant Shinde were present in the meeting.

Naidu was in Mumbai to attend the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani.