Six Die in Massive Fire at Cracker Factory

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A devastating fire at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Rayavaram village claimed the lives of six people on Wednesday. A powerful explosion at the facility is believed to have triggered the blaze, which rapidly engulfed the premises.

According to eyewitnesses, approximately 20 workers were inside the factory when the tragic incident occurred. The blast and the ensuing inferno resulted in the instantaneous death of six individuals who were burnt alive.

Another six workers sustained severe burn injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Medical professionals have stated that the condition of two of the injured is critical.

The massive flames and loud explosions from the unit caused widespread panic among the local residents, who were seen fleeing the area in fear.

Fire and rescue services were promptly dispatched to the location and are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the blaze. Senior police officials, local political leaders, and administrative authorities have arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue and relief operations. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.