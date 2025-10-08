Live
- Shiv Sena symbol row: SC to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea on November 12
- PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: India’s first Fully Digital Terminal Set To Begin Operations In December
- India’s efforts towards wildlife conservation took rapid strides in past decade: PM Modi
- Super Seeds That Naturally Boost Hair Growth and Thickness
- Karnataka Launches “Neeriddre Nale” Initiative to Boost Groundwater Awareness Across 15 Districts
- Mangaluru Airport Strengthens Emergency Response with Two New Crash Fire Tenders
- Weather Update Hyderabad: GHMC Area to Experience Light to Moderate Rain Soon
- CM Chandrababu express sorrow over Konaseema fire accident, assure support to victims
- Facebook Revamps Reels Algorithm with AI to Deliver Fresher, More Relevant Content
- Karnataka Extends Dasara Holidays Till October 18 to Complete Social and Educational Survey
Six Die in Massive Fire at Cracker Factory
A devastating fire at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Rayavaram village claimed the lives of six people on Wednesday. A powerful explosion at the facility is believed to have triggered the blaze, which rapidly engulfed the premises.
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A devastating fire at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Rayavaram village claimed the lives of six people on Wednesday. A powerful explosion at the facility is believed to have triggered the blaze, which rapidly engulfed the premises.
According to eyewitnesses, approximately 20 workers were inside the factory when the tragic incident occurred. The blast and the ensuing inferno resulted in the instantaneous death of six individuals who were burnt alive.
Another six workers sustained severe burn injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Medical professionals have stated that the condition of two of the injured is critical.
The massive flames and loud explosions from the unit caused widespread panic among the local residents, who were seen fleeing the area in fear.
Fire and rescue services were promptly dispatched to the location and are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the blaze. Senior police officials, local political leaders, and administrative authorities have arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue and relief operations. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.