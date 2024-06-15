Six killed in road mishap

Pedana: In a tragic road mishap that took place on National Highway 216 at Krithivennu

in Krishna district claimed the lives of six people and left three others seriously injured in the early morning on Friday.

The accident took place near Sitanapalli in Krithivennu mandal. According to police, a car collided with a container truck. The driver of the car reportedly dozed off leading to the fatal crash.

The impact was so severe that six persons lost their lives on the spot. The three critically injured were promptly transported to Machilipatnam government hospital for emergency treatment. All the deceased were identified as residents of Tallarevu in West Godavari district.