Six more institutions get land in Amaravati

Vijayawada: The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Land Allotments allotted land to six institutions on Monday. Minister for municipal administration P Narayana informed the media at the Secretariat that the sub-committee has taken key decisions to accelerate institutional development in Amaravati and outlined the committee’s resolutions to the media.

Narayana said land has been allotted to six new institutions, revisions have been made to the allotments of four previously approved institutions, and allotments to two institutions have been cancelled.

He remarked that several organisations had previously withdrawn from Amaravati due to the confusion created by the former government’s mismanagement and the uncertainty surrounding the ‘three capitals’ proposal. He said, “The lack of clarity and direction led many institutions to fear investing here,”

The Cabinet Sub-Committee in its meeting on Monday allotted lands to the following institutions. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-2 acres, Geological Survey of India-2 acres, State Forensic Science Laboratory-5 acres and Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Bank Ltd.-3 acres. Lands were already allotted to these institutions and revision was made on Monday on the allotment.

Land allotment was cancelled to GAIL India Private Limited and Ambika Agarbatti Company. New Land Allotments were made to these six institutions. Income tax department-2 acres, Andhra Pradesh Grameen Bank-2 acres, Central Bank of India-0.4 acres, Intelligence Bureau-0.5 acres, Bureau of Immigration-0.5 acres and BJP office-2 acres.

He said so far 884 acres land has been allotted to 74 institutions and hoped that organsations which were allotted the land would commence the construction activity at the earliest.

He also reported that over 10,000 workers are currently engaged in construction activities in Amaravati. Once the monsoon recedes, work is expected to scale up rapidly with 20,000 workers on-site, pushing forward the development momentum of the capital.