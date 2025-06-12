Solar power for all govt offices: Minister

Eluru: Minister for Agriculture Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said that all government offices in the state will be provided with solar power. He inaugurated a 50-kilowatt solar rooftop system installed at a cost of Rs 35 lakh at the local agricultural market committee yard on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state government is promoting solar power. He said that solar power is being installed free of cost for scheduled castes and tribes and additional subsidy is being provided to the backward classes.

He said that each legislator has set a target to provide solar power to 10,000 houses in his constituency. The minister said that solar panels will be installed in the offices of agricultural and allied departments, market committees and farmers’ markets in a phased manner. He said that Eluru market yard is a big market yard like the Mirchi yard in Guntur and it receives a lemon crop in abundance. He said that the solar power installed at the Eluru market yard at a cost of Rs 35 lakh will save up to Rs 60,000 every month in electricity.

Based on this calculation, the investment in solar power will be recovered in 2-3 years, and therefore, the minister appealed to all the people to install solar power in their homes.

Principal Secretary of the Agriculture Department Budithi Rajasekhar, District Collector K Vetriselvi, Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), Eluru RDO Achyut Ambareesh, APCOB Chairman Ganni Veeranjaneyulu, Eluru City Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan Pedababu, Co-option Member SMR Pedababu, Eluru Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Mamillapalli Parthasarathy, Joint Director of the Agriculture Department Habib Basha, Deputy Mayors, Corporators and dignitaries participated.